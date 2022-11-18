Zelensky says Kiev won information war – News

“I think we have traveled this path well. We’re not done yet, but we’ve been able to listen. Information in our hands has started to become a powerful weapon,” the Ukrainian head of state said in a video conference call with Irish students.

In that regard, Zelensky underlined that “even though Russia has more weapons on the battlefield, Kiev has been able to surpass Moscow in the “information sector”, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform pointed out.

During his speech, the Ukrainian president criticized Russian “propaganda” and mentioned the recent sanctions imposed by the Kremlin (Russian President) on about 50 politicians in the country.

“The restrictions imposed by Russia do not affect anything in particular. This is another propaganda technique so that they can lie on Russian television, as if Russia is capable of doing something diplomatically,” he said.

At the same time, he criticized the Russian signing of the joint declaration of the countries participating in the last G20 summit (a group of the world’s largest economies) in Bali, Indonesia, as a “violation of many principles”. promises to fulfill.

Zelensky also pointed out that while claiming to be the defender of “international law” or ensuring measures to guarantee energy stability, Russia has mobilized all its resources for war and become the “biggest terrorist state in history.”

At this last stage, Zelensky recalled that Moscow launched missiles against power plants and gas production in Ukraine.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 13 million people — including more than six million internally displaced people and more than 7.8 million in European countries — according to the latest UN data. , this refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which blamed Russia for sending weapons to Ukraine. Political and economic barriers.

The UN confirmed 6,557 civilian deaths and 10,074 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual number.