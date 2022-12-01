Xiaomi 13 presentation canceled and many other brands are doing the same

The launch of several Xiaomi innovations in the smartphone market is expected today. Xiaomi 13 should appear at an event where it will be presented in full and all its specifications will be revealed.

The brand revealed that the presentation was canceled at the last minute without disclosing any justification. Interestingly, several Chinese brands followed the same path and canceled their events scheduled for the next few days without giving reasons.





Xiaomi 13 presentation canceled

By the end of this morning, everything was ready for Xiaomi to reveal several important news to the world. The brand will mark the Xiaomi 13 with all its innovations and its characteristics as a niche in the smartphone market.

The event has now been canceled with the brand declared The news on the Weibo social network. It is only mentioned that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed and the brand will announce once the new launch date is confirmed.

Other brands followed suit.

Interestingly, this change doesn't seem to be exclusive to Xiaomi, and other Chinese brands are taking a similar stand for upcoming events in the coming days. Huawei held a product launch event on the 2nd, however, Suspended.

Also iQOO revealed The Weibo network has canceled the presentation of its new smartphones to an as-yet-unannounced date. Finally, MediaTek revealed The presentation event of the new SoC Dimensity 8200 will not take place today.

Some suggested that it might be a tribute to the former Chinese president who passed away this morning. — Alvin (@sondesix) November 30, 2022

A simple reason from the Chinese authorities

Although there is no reason for cancellation, it turns out to be obvious and felt. Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96. Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai of leukemia and organ failure, according to state media.

These activities are a way for different brands to pay their respects to the country's former leader and to honor all the funerals that will take place in the coming days. Later, on a date to be announced, Xiaomi 12 and the new MIUI 14 will be released.