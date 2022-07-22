Within a week, Russia would shoot down two Russian warplanes – the Observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



First it was July 17, then 19. Russian air defense forces shot down two warplanes in Ukraine, not the aircraft of the opposing forces, but the Russian Federation. oh confidential It claims to be two of the most advanced aircraft of the Russian Navy.

According to Forbes, a fighter jet was shot down last Sunday in the city of Alchevsk in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region. “The air defense group of the allied forces destroyed a target in the sky over Alsevsk,” Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Podupny wrote in a Telegram, as cited by Forbes, which showed ten Su-34M advancing in a video he posted on Twitter. Delivered to Russia by manufacturer Sukhoi. According to ABC newspaper, each will cost about 35 million euros.

Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny released a video overnight that he said shows Russian/LNR air defense forces destroying a target over Alchevsk. Russian Air Defense appears to have shot down its own Su-34 bomber. https://t.co/qTxccwJRua https://t.co/fVEvBoUy21 pic.twitter.com/RmBDCrRyJ3 — Rob Lee (@RALEe85) July 18, 2022

The Su-34M can attack targets at a range of 900 kilometers and carry 12 tonnes of bombs and missiles. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the aircraft performed less well than expected in the conflict and are used to carry bombs that require aircraft to fly at low altitudes to reach the target – which allowed Ukrainian forces to shoot down eleven of these aircraft.

El Confidential, citing Podubny, says the cause could be a system failure or a lack of coordination.

On July 19, El Confidential reported that the Su-35 crashed, an even more expensive aircraft that cost around 83 million euros, although Ukrainian forces were the ones who shot the plane down. in this situation, According to ForbesThe target would be a US-supplied rocket to Ukraine.