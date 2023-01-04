Widow Support Group Calls for Putin’s General Military Mobilization for Ukraine | War in Ukraine

A small group supporting widows of Russian soldiers has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a massive military mobilization of millions of men and close borders to ensure victory over Ukraine.

Putin is under pressure to achieve victory in Ukraine more than 10 months after launching what he says is a special military operation aimed at protecting Russians in eastern Ukraine.

“We ask our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to allow the Russian military to carry out a large-scale military mobilization,” he said in a statement. Mail Group of widows of soldiers of Russia on Telegram. “We ask our president, our supreme commander, to ban men of military age from leaving Russia. We have a moral right to do so: our husbands died to protect these men, but who will protect us if they run away?

After ordering what he delivered “Mobilization On September 21, another 300,000 men were enlisted in Russia for the first time since World War II. went out Country to avoid being called.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the group’s appeal. Putin said last month that there was no need for further mobilization.







The widows’ group was formed two months ago to help the wives of soldiers who died in Ukraine and has links to the Kremlin, a representative told Reuters. “If necessary, we send requests for one or another type of support,” he said.

The group also called on Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to say that the time had come to take drastic measures to protect Russia’s borders from growing evil forces. “Today, all evil in the world is united against Russia – the entire Western world is against us,” the group says. “Us or them, no choice.” Reuters