Why do some people not have Govit-19? Theories, from genetic motivation to cross-resistance – the observer

In the end, Have some friends This is not the only explanation for those who have not been infected with the corona virus more than two years after the onset of the Govit-19 infection. If you already have dangerous contacts but have not yet become infected, The answer may be the strength of your immune system or your genetic makeup.

Numerous studies have shown that, after such a long time, some people do not develop SARS-CoV-2 infection – not even Covit-19 without developing symptoms – many studies suggest. One theory came from Imperial College London, he points out ABC: To whom Large numbers of T-cells are formed after contact with the cold corona virus The chances of contracting SARS-CoV-2 are low.

T-cells are cells of the immune system that memorize the properties of the invading agent (such as a virus or bacterium) to attack when new contact occurs. SARS-CoV-2 has certain characteristics similar to other corona viruses that are in constant contact with the human body. Immunity to previous infections may act as cross-immunity Against the Govit-19 virus.

Riya Gundu, the author of the study, explained this in a press release Imperial College London: “SARS-CoV-2 virus does not always cause infection,” the researcher confirmed. “We found that pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human corona viruses such as the flu, can protect against Govt-19 infection,” he concluded. This may not be enough to protect someone from the disease, which is why it is important to comply with vaccination and personal safety measures: “No one can rely on this alone”.

Another theory is in genes. Stuart Donkey, an immunologist at the Carvan Institute for Medical Research, believes there are fewer people who are susceptible to the virus. Genetic mutations that act as a natural shield. This is nothing new for SARS-CoV-2, ABC reminds us: there are those who do not have the cellular structures that the AIDS virus uses to infect cells due to genetic mutation. Therefore, these people are more likely to be infected with HIV.

One Queens University study In Belfast, Northern Ireland, it was determined that if genetics affect the ability of vulnerable individuals to fight the virus, it may be even more so. Lindsay Broadband, the report’s lead author, says the study found a volunteer SARS-CoV-2 cannot be infected because it contains genetic mutations that strengthen the immune system. Of the body against infection.

In the United States, research is underway to obtain definitive answers as to why one person becomes infected and another becomes infected with the virus. Jennifer Nuso, a researcher at Brown University’s School of Public Health, is leading such a study.

In an interview with NBC, he expressed his theory: “It had a chance Some may express different levels of receptors. Types of cells that try to invade the virus and those with more of these cells may be more susceptible than those with fewer. ”In the absence of definitive answers, while the scientific community is exploring the issue, vaccination and personal protection methods are the best barriers to avoiding Govt-19 and serious diseases.