Who is Salvador Ramos? The culprit in the Texas massacre is already known

Salvador Ramos, 18 years old. This is the identity of the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas, USA on Tuesday. But, apart from his name and age, what do you already know about this young man?

He was attending a high school in Ulvade, Texas, where he was shot. At night, he worked in a fast food chain restaurant. Those who dealt with Salvador describe him thus “Quiet”, “Shame” and “Not so communityFriends and relatives say Was bullied at school.

On social websites, Showed taste in weapons And even considered that he owned some of the things he bought when he reached the age of 18.

“He was quiet, did not get along with other employees and worked,” his boss told CNN. “Was rude at times (…) he sent inappropriate messages to the girls “, says a young woman who worked with Salvador in a restaurant.

A friend named Santos Valdes Jr. reveals it Salvador’s behavior has changed in recent times. The young man said that once they met, his friend showed scratches on his face.

“He told me he deliberately cut his face with a knife. I said ‘You’re crazy, why would you do that?’ That’s him He replied that it was for fun“, Reveals.

Other friends and family from Salvador also claim, according to the Washington Post The young man suffered from bullying and was teased for a speech problem. A relative says Salvador told his grandmother to stop going to school.

“He has become less social after being bullied for his stumble. I think he’s not comfortable in school anymore,” he said.

According to the neighbor, Salvador lived with his grandmother for a while after having problems with his mother. A schoolmate says the young man posted a video on social media in which he shouted at his mother, accusing her of kicking him out of the house.

“While the police were at his house he posted videos on Instagram and his mother accused him of wanting to evict him. He shouted and spoke very aggressively to his mother,” the co-worker said.

Salvador Ramos is said to have shot his grandmother before shooting at the elementary school. He killed 19 children and two adults and was shot by police. This is the worst attack in the United States in the last 10 years.

