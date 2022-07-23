Top News

WHO declares monkey flu a global public health emergency | Monkey disease

July 23, 2022
Arzu

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Saturday Epidemic of monkey disease A global public health emergency follows a global surge in infections. At this point, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries. A total of 588 virus infections have been confirmed in Portugal, 73 of which were reported in the past week.

