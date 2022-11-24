What is known about the volcano that is about to erupt in Russia? 🇧🇷 Volcanology

The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East is preparing for its first eruption in 15 years, scientists have warned.

There are 29 active volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is part of the Earth’s belt. Ring of FireIt surrounds the Pacific Ocean and is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Most of the volcanoes on the peninsula are surrounded by sparsely populated forests and tundra, so the risk to the local population is small. However, a large explosion can throw glass, rock, and ash into the atmosphere, threatening airplanes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), these types of eruptions typically occur three to four times a year. Peninsula de KamchatkaThis forces diversion of planes.

Six volcanoes in northeastern Russia are currently showing signs of increased activity, including Eurasia’s highest active volcano, which erupted last Thursday.

One of the most active volcanoes

Shiveluch is one of the largest and most active volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula, having erupted at least 60 times in the past 10,000 years.

It consists of two main parts: Old Shiveluch, which reaches a height of 3283 meters, and the smaller New Shiveluch, whose peak is 2800 meters on a side.

New Shiveluch is located in an ancient caldera – a large crater – the oldest part of which was formed when a cataclysmic eruption occurred at least ten thousand years ago. The Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) in Kamchatka said on Sunday that this area had become more active, warning that the volcanic dome was continuing to grow and strong “fumarole activity” was being observed. Domes are ridges formed by the accumulation of lava, and fumaroles are vents that emit sulfurous gases.

Eruptions may affect international flights and the current outbreak is marked with an orange alert status, These are a KVERTIt means that an explosion is possible.

The volcano has had continuous eruptions since August 1999 and has had occasional eruptions, in 2007, a large ash cloud was ejected at an altitude of 9750 meters, according to NASA.

Alexey Oserov, Director of the Far East Branch Institute of Volcanology and Seismology The Russian Academy of Sciences said on Sunday that the volcano’s dome had become too hot. “The dome lights up at night from almost all sides. On the slopes, glowing avalanches descend at a thousand degrees Celsius,” he added.

From the decline Shiveluch, now they are in danger of going down Pyroclastic flows – A mixture of hot gases, ash and rock will move at high speeds, an official at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told Reuters. “Ash emissions are the biggest risk to aviation. Tourists should avoid traveling within a 25 kilometer radius of the volcano.

At least two earthquakes were reported on Tuesday off the east coast of the peninsula, including one with a magnitude of 5.7 at a depth of 21 kilometers.