“Western weapons donated to Ukraine are beginning to have the intended effect” – The Observer

This Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily address, appealed to Ukrainian citizens to spread information about what is happening in the war to residents of controlled areas in southern Ukraine. However, the head of state tried to reassure the people and ensured that the weapons donated to the country would successfully counter the Russian forces.

“In the south of the country, in the occupied territories, access to social networks, news forums and YouTube was closed“, the Ukrainian leader said, was read Speech posted on Presidency website. “Russian forces have blocked any opportunity for people to know the truth about what is happening and our potential. [militar]We are gradually increasing.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian troops are advancing in various tactical directions, especially in the south, in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. The President left the promise: “The entire sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian and people should know that.”

Therefore, if you have the opportunity to speak with us in the south of our country, in Kherson, Henisesk, Berdyansk, Melitopol and other cities and towns, please spread the truth. Use any opportunity to tell the people in the occupied territories that we remember them and that we are fighting for them”, appealed the President of Ukraine.

According to the Kiev leader, it is precisely in the south of the country where the most intense fighting is taking place, especially near Sloviansk and Pakmut.. And in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, bombings that destroyed a university in the city this Wednesday gained new strength.

For Volodymyr Zelensky, Weapons donated to Ukraine by the West are beginning to have the intended effect with “intended effectiveness.”. “Our defenders have carried out relevant attacks on depots and other points important for the logistics of the occupiers, and this significantly reduces the offensive capability of the Russian army,” the head of state said.

The Ukrainian leader issued a final message: the losses of the residents will increase every week, as well as the difficulty of providing them.