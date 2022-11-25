Warsaw rejects Berlin’s anti-missile system and says it should go to Kiev

Ukraine has welcomed Poland’s response to the German offer, desperate to protect its airspace as Russian bombing damages power structures across the country.

But, in the meantime, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht insisted that the use of NATO defense systems outside its borders must be agreed by all member states.

“It is important for us to trust Poland’s allies so that even in difficult times everyone has support,” Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin.

“That is why we came forward to support the Air Police [mísseis] A Patriot that is part of an integrated NATO air defense, that is, they are destined for NATO territory. If they are to be used outside the NATO area, this must be previously agreed upon with NATO and allied countries.

In Poland, critics of the ruling Populist Party have accused it of sacrificing the country’s security with its neighbor’s war in Ukraine for a domestic political struggle that exploits anti-German sentiment for short-term gains.

“This proposal harms Poland’s credibility and, worst of all, harms its security. The Germans are getting a clear signal that we do not want their help, the defense capacity of Polish skies will be limited. In the worst war in Europe since 1945, this is an unforgivable mistake,” said Rzeczpospolita Vice Daily. Author Michal Szuldrzynski wrote.

Poland’s ruling Populist Party, which faces elections next autumn and whose popularity has been hit by 18% inflation, has stepped up its anti-German message – a long-standing part of its rhetoric.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO strengthened its defenses in its eastern flank, including Poland, while Warsaw worked to strengthen its armed forces through arms acquisitions.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 13 million people — more than six million internally displaced and more than 7.8 million in European countries — according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.

The UN confirmed 6,595 civilian deaths and 10,189 wounded since the start of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual numbers.