Villarrica already has a large volcanic lake and high seismic activity

The Villarrica volcano in Chile’s La Araucania, the world’s largest volcano, showed signs of an imminent eruption last Thursday and experts detected “high intensity and flash height”, varying from 80 to 220 meters above the level. Its crater – a few days ago, it was possible to fly over the volcano and a large lava lake reached 1,043 degrees. High seismic activity was also detected. Chile’s National Geological and Mining Service (Sernageomin) has already raised the situation to a yellow alert.

However, Chilean government experts have described the possibility of an explosion. According to Sernageomin, “smaller eruptions are expected inside the crater, and the impact is limited to the area near the crater of the volcano.”