USA: Texas Governor Kamala Harris sends busload of immigrants to home – News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent dozens of busloads of migrants to Democratic-held states since April as a form of protest against Joe Biden’s immigration policy, which has been widely criticized by human rights groups in the US.

Community organizations were quick to help the people who got off the buses today, and they have been helping these migrants with clothes, food and shelter for months.

Some migrants arrived in Washington wearing only a shirt amid a winter storm that hit the country, causing the coldest Christmas in decades, CNN reported.

This week, several states in the Republican-controlled nation, including Texas, managed to delay in court a suspension of Title 42, a federal health policy that allows illegal border-crossers to be openly deported without seeking asylum.

This restriction, used by the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021), and used by Joe Biden, should have ceased to be used by a court order on December 22, but the Supreme Court froze the decision.

In recent days, thousands of people have crossed the border into Mexico, and many have concentrated in the city of El Paso (Texas), where, despite the low temperature, they had to sleep outside, add local media.