US ambassador vows to isolate Russia at UN, condemns Wagner group

In an interview with Bloomberg, the diplomat told the U.N. He recognized the challenge inherent in the fact that Russia is one of five permanent members of the Security Council, which gives it veto power, which has been used by Moscow to prevent the council from acting. Against himself in the face of war in Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield expressed frustration that Russia and China are using veto power to block solutions to the conflict in Ukraine and against North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

“We still have areas where we can’t work together. Clearly Ukraine is one such area and North Korea is another. Over the past year, China and Russia have blocked Security Council efforts to hold the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) accountable,” the diplomat told Bloomberg.

The ambassador also addressed the role of the Wagner group in Ukraine and on the African continent, as the United States seeks new ways to control the influence of this private paramilitary group, fighting alongside Russian forces on Ukrainian territory and elsewhere.

“What [a Wagner] What is being done in Africa is unacceptable,” said Thomas-Greenfield, adding that while the U.S. understands that “security issues need to be addressed” in some African countries, she believes the Wagner Group is “not the company that can do that for them”.

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the use of economic sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Wagner Group in order to halt its activities in Ukraine.

“The U.S. is sanctioning the Russian paramilitary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin — individuals and companies, including its key facilities and related front companies, its combat operations in Ukraine, Russian arms manufacturers, and those who manage Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

The official explained that the move was part of the U.S. objective to “weaken Moscow’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, hold those responsible for this aggression and related abuses accountable, and put more pressure on Ukraine’s defense sector.” Russia”.