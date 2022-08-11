Ukrainian secret services intercept call of Russian official – observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intercepted the conversation, in which a Russian military officer ordered the shooting of several civilians. In a release telegramThe agency said it had located a man who survived the attack and was willing to testify.

No Mail Lt. Anton Struve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation can read the suspect. Violation of the laws and customs of war by giving orders to fire on civilians In the city of Brovary in the Kiev region.

“We’re going to kill them right there,” Struve ordered, according to a March 22 morning phone call accessed by the SBU. Soldiers reportedly opened fire on a nearby civilian saying “they are dead.”

Despite serious injuries, the man survived. According to the agency, He is willing to identify the military man who tried to kill him and testify against him in the International Court of Justice.

Through the Telegram account, the secret services have been monitoring various developments in the war since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Monday they said Blocked a project To assassinate the country’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, SBU chief Kyrillo Budanov and a Ukrainian activist.

Officials said they arrested two men who worked for the Russian Secret Service (FSB, formerly KGB). The suspects will receive 147 thousand euros for each murder.