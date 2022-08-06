Ukraine: UN warns of nuclear disaster risk

“I am very concerned about yesterday’s blasts [sexta-feira] Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, warned Croci, in a statement released in Vienna, underscoring the real danger of a nuclear disaster threatening public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. Fire”.

Moscow and Kiev today accused each other of compromising the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

According to Ukrainian authorities, there was no damage to the reactors or radiation emissions, but there was damage to other parts of the plant, Grozy recalled.

The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Organization deemed endangering the plant “absolutely unacceptable” and argued that targeting it militarily would be “playing with fire” and “could have potentially catastrophic consequences”.

“I strongly and urgently call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint in the vicinity of this critical six-reactor nuclear power plant,” he wrote.

Grassi offered to resume the IAEA’s on-site verification work to “prevent the situation from spiraling further out of control”.

The IAEA director expressed interest in visiting the Russian-controlled plant in June, but Ukraine has strongly criticized the plans.

The diplomat stressed that a mission to stabilize the situation at the nuclear power plant was “vital”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “re-creating a very dangerous situation for the whole of Europe” in a video message: “They bombed the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant twice”.

Moscow, which has effectively controlled the facility since the early days of its military campaign in Ukraine, has denied reports that it has accused Kiev of promoting “nuclear terrorism” for its part.

“Ukraine’s attacks on nuclear facilities may qualify as acts of nuclear terrorism under international law,” Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev said on the social network Telegram.

Pro-Russian officials in the Zaporiyi region, partially occupied by the Russian military, accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the nuclear power plant yesterday, damaging power lines and industrial buildings at the plant.

One of the nuclear power plants was shut down after the attack caused a power outage.