Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from cancer and “he doesn’t have much time to live,” the head of Ukraine’s military secret services, Kirill Budanov, said on Wednesday.

“He has been sick for a long time,” Budanov said, responding to a question about the Russian head of state’s health during an interview with broadcaster ABC, as quoted by Ukrinform news agency.

Putin’s health is the reason speculation Suspicions resurfaced months ago after he was seen several times in public with apparent mobility problems, most notably after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin in February.

In fact, CIA Director William Burns said in July that there was no evidence that Putin was ill. “From what I can tell, he’s very healthy,” Burns said during the Aspen Security Forum, before adding that his words “not specifically” the U.S. Secret Service.

This week the Danish military secret services had already come out saying they didn’t believe it Putin Although they noted that the Russian president was suffering from severe chronic pain due to multiple falls and accidents, which would eventually have repercussions for his time in power, he had a serious illness.

“That’s why he tends to sit down and hold things tight. To reduce the pain,” says a recent report from the Danish secret services. “Our biggest uncertainty is whether they pulled him out because of his health or his poor health,” the Danish intelligence report said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry came out on Wednesday, blaming its soldiers Culpa A Ukrainian attack against a makeshift military base in Makhivka killed 89 soldiers (400 according to Ukrainians) using cellphones.

“This factor allowed the enemy to intercept and locate the coordinates of military personnel attack with missiles,” the ministry said, as quoted by the BBC.