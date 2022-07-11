Ukraine says it will regain territory in Kherson region – News

The 60th Infantry Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted video footage on Facebook showing how Kiev’s armored vehicles and soldiers entered Ivanivka.

“Ukrainian forces have re-established control over another village occupied by Russia. Now destroyed military objects bear witness to Russia’s occupation of Ivanivka,” read a message from the 60th Infantry Regiment.

The same army says that Ukrainian troops are in contact with the local population and offer help and assistance to anyone who wants it.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities appealed to the Russian-occupied regions – the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia – to leave the region to avoid damage and suffering during a recapture offensive.

The latest information on the military situation in the region is yet to be confirmed by independent sources and media.

Meanwhile, Irina Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reunification of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, called on residents of areas occupied by Russian forces to “vacate their places”.

Vereshchuv delivered the message to the public during the government’s daily news program, which airs on all Ukrainian television stations.

The Kherson region and the Zaporizhia region – the region where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located – were partially occupied by Moscow’s military after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Both regions are neighbors of the Crimean Peninsula, which has been invaded and annexed by Russia since 2014. In some cities in the region, the occupiers have established local administrative bodies that cooperate with Moscow.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that killed nearly 5,000 civilians, according to the UN, which warns the real number could be much higher.