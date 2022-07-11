Ukraine says it will regain self-government in Kherson region – Observer

“Ukrainian forces have re-established control over another Russian-occupied village. Oh Military supplies have now been destroyed See Russia occupy Ivanivka”, reads a message from the 60th Infantry Regiment.

The same army says that Ukrainian troops are in contact with the local population and offer help and assistance to anyone who wants it.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities appealed to Russian-occupied areas – the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya – to leave the area to avoid damage and suffering during a recapture offensive.

The latest information on the military situation in the region is yet to be confirmed by independent sources and media.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Reunification of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk told residents of the areas occupied by Russian forces to “Clear out their spaces“.

Vereshchuv delivered the message to the public during the government’s daily news program, which airs on all Ukrainian television stations.

The Kherson region and the Zaporizhia region – the region where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located – were partially occupied by Moscow’s military after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Both regions are neighbors of the Crimean Peninsula, which has been invaded and annexed by Russia since 2014. In some cities in the region, the occupiers have established local administrative bodies that cooperate with Moscow.