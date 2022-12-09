Ukraine: Putin says Russia is ready for deals

The Russian president acknowledges that the country has faced some problems with supplying equipment and clothing to troops on the ground, which have affected fighting in the neighboring country in recent months.

Vladimir Putin Reuters writes that Russia is ready for deals this Friday. The Russian president was speaking at a press conference in Kyrgyzstan’s capital and largest city, Bishkek.

Putin accused the participants of the Minsk agreement of cheating Russia and sending weapons to Russia, despite being ready for the search for agreements. Ukraine🇧🇷 For the new phase, Reuters reports that President Putin needs guarantees and believes there is a trust problem.

“Eventually we have to come to an agreement. I have already said many times that we are ready for these negotiations, we are transparent, but it makes us think about who we are dealing with”, he said.

Vladimir Putin responded to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent comments that the 2014 Minsk agreement between Moscow and Kiev, signed under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has given Ukraine time to strengthen and confront. Armed conflict with Russia.

“The 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to buy time for Ukraine. As we see today, he took advantage of it. The Ukraine of 2014/2015 is not the Ukraine of today (…) At the beginning of 2015, Putin can easily crush,” he said in a statement to the German newspaper Die Zeit. Considered Merkel.

The 1st Minsk Agreement (the second was signed in 2015) established a ceasefire between the Ukrainian army and Russian separatists in the pro-Russian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine offered autonomy to the two breakaway regions in exchange for restoring its eastern border with Russia, which never happened.

The deal was thought to be doomed when Putin announced last September that he had annexed the two territories in question, but, in reality, it never got off the ground because the two sides had different interpretations of the text.

However, it was seen as a guarantee of peace in Europe with the second Minsk agreement the following year. Angela Merkel’s comments were seen as “a disappointment” by Putin because they “obviously raised an issue of trust”.

at a time “Trust is already close to zero, and after such statements the question becomes more complicated: How did we reach an agreement? Can we get along with someone? With what guarantee?”asked the Russian president.

“Maybe we should have started earlier. [a ofensiva na Ucrânia]But, in fact, we were counting on the possibility of reaching an agreement within the framework of Minsk”, he argued.

At the moment, the Russian president acknowledged that the country is facing some problems with supplying troops with equipment and clothing, which has affected fighting in Ukraine in recent months. These restrictions relate to the 300,000 men mobilized for the war front in September and October.

For this reason, he argued that Russia needed no new mobilization for the time being, with at least 150,000 men waiting to be sent into the field. That is, only half of the collected 300 thousand Russians went to Ukraine.

Despite the president’s words on mobilization, according to Reuters, the Kremlin has refused to suspend an official order to allow Russian troops to mobilize for the conflict, and people fear they will continue to be called up.

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine was launched on February 24 and was justified by Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security.

The invasion was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions on Russia.

The UN confirmed 6,702 civilian deaths and 10,479 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual toll.