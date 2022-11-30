Ukraine produces “only 3% of the world’s wheat” and isn’t even “the largest producer in Europe”?

“Next time you’re told the world will starve without Ukrainian wheat. Ukraine produces only 3% of the world’s wheat. It is not even the largest producer in Europe“, stands out in a Mail Sent to Poligrafo, November 4 on Facebook Reality check.

A graph showing the world’s largest wheat producers between 2000 and 2020 with data, ranking In that they stand out China (17%), India (12.5%), Russia (8.4%) and USA (8.4%), Ukraine (3.1%) were overtaken in the Europe region by France (5.4%) and Germany (3.5%).

According to Dice According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), between 2000 and 2020, on an average basis, Ukraine is the 10th largest World wheat producer🇧🇷 The table here is led by mainland China, followed only by India, Russia, USA, France, Canada, Germany, Pakistan and Ukraine.

Looking at the latest data referring to 2020, Ukraine is on the rise 8th place Roughly 3% World wheat production.

So, it is true that Ukraine will account for 3% of world wheat production in 2020. It is also confirmed that it will no longer be Europe’s largest producer, surpassing France in 2020. However, it is important to take it. Consider the thread Exports.

Ukraine, unlike China (the world’s largest wheat producer), 72% of wheat production was exported🇧🇷 China uses Mainly its production Internal consumption🇧🇷 Incidentally, wheat exports from China remain the same, as can be seen in FAO data.

In fact, Ukrainian production was closed 9% of world wheat export market🇧🇷 The difference in these percentages is explained by the fact that the world’s largest producers – China, India, Russia and the United States – consume most of their production in the domestic market. Ukraine exports a large share Their wheat production exceeds these other large producers.

Polygraph Evaluation: