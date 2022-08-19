Ukraine predicts a large-scale attack by Russia on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

JN / Agencies Today at 12:00 PM

Ukrainian intelligence services have confirmed preparations for a “large-scale” Russian attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant today.

“We have received additional confirmation [dos serviços de informações] In preparation by residents [russos] A provocation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on August 19,” the Main Information Directorate (TPI) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by the Union Agency.

“Considering the amount of weapons now in nuclear power plant complexes and the repeated bombings [russos] As a provocation, there is a high possibility of a large-scale terrorist attack on a nuclear power plant,” the TBI warned.

Russia’s forces control the Zaporizhia power plant, Europe’s largest, but both sides blame each other for attacks that could lead to a nuclear disaster.

Four nuclear power plants are in operation in Ukraine, with a total of 15 reactors, six of which are located in Zaporizhzhia.

DPI described, “In particular, licensed personnel [que desempenha funções com base numa licença emitida pela Inspeção Nuclear do Estado] Advised to stay at home” and “a small number of operational staff” will be allowed access to the central area.

The same source also noted that Thursday afternoon’s meeting of the management of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant did not include any representatives of the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, which has participated in all such meetings since the occupation.

Rosatom representatives have completely abandoned the plant’s facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he wants the United Nations to guarantee the demilitarization of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

In a meeting with Guterres in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Zelensky accused Russia of threatening the security of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (southeastern Ukraine), as reported on the social network Telegram.

A nuclear accident at the plant, Zelensky said, “willed climate of terrorism by the aggressor could have catastrophic consequences on a global scale.”

“The UN must guarantee the security of this strategic asset [central nuclear de Zaporijia]Its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops”, he defended.

Russia has rejected proposals to militarize the area around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, deeming it unacceptable.

“Proposals to militarize the area around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are unacceptable,” Russian embassy spokesman Ivan Nechaev said Thursday.

For Moscow, implementing such plans would “make the plant more vulnerable,” he said.

In Lviv, Guterres on Thursday warned of the “alarming” situation at Ukraine’s Zaporyjia nuclear power plant, insisting it should not be used as part of any military operation.

“An agreement is urgently needed to re-establish Zaporizhia as a purely civilian infrastructure and to guarantee the security of the area. (…) We must make no effort to ensure that the plant’s facilities or surroundings are not targets. Military operations, military equipment and personnel must be removed from the plant,” he said. emphasized.

In close contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN has assessed that Ukraine has the logistical and security capacity to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, “if Russia and Ukraine agree”, he said.

“This area must be demilitarized. We must say things as they are – any possible damage to Saborija is suicide,” said the former Portuguese prime minister.