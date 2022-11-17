Top News

Ukraine launches search and arrest warrant for Chechen leader – monitor

November 17, 2022
Arzu

Sika Here Our live blog from the war in Ukraine

The Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) have launched a search and capture request for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, who is considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest men.

In August, Ukrainian officials accused Kadyrov of waging a “war of aggression.” “Take Deliberate Actions to Change Ukraine’s Borders”.

Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin’s ‘foot soldier’ ​​accused of human rights abuses and vowed to continue the war in Ukraine.

Now,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​are are has is in the pre-trial investigation, he disappeared from the authorities.

Kadyrov, if caught and tried under Ukrainian law Imprisonment of 10 to 15 years is possible.

Kadyrov – considered one of the Russian president’s strongest men – has been a staunch supporter of the war in Ukraine, sending many of his war patrols and those of his family to the front lines.

Putin signs a decree awarding the Chechen leader’s wife the title of “Hero Mother”.

Other Russian representatives and officials appeared on the wanted list, such as Security Service Director Alexander Portnikov; Viktor Zolotov, the head of the National Guard, or Vladimir Golokoltsev, the Minister of the Interior.

Pub • Continue reading below

See also  Abortion: Two U.S. senators accuse a Supreme Court judge of lying to them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.