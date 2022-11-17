Ukraine launches search and arrest warrant for Chechen leader – monitor

Sika Here Our live blog from the war in Ukraine

The Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) have launched a search and capture request for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, who is considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest men.

In August, Ukrainian officials accused Kadyrov of waging a “war of aggression.” “Take Deliberate Actions to Change Ukraine’s Borders”.

Now,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​are are has is in the pre-trial investigation, he disappeared from the authorities.

Kadyrov, if caught and tried under Ukrainian law Imprisonment of 10 to 15 years is possible.

Kadyrov – considered one of the Russian president’s strongest men – has been a staunch supporter of the war in Ukraine, sending many of his war patrols and those of his family to the front lines.

Other Russian representatives and officials appeared on the wanted list, such as Security Service Director Alexander Portnikov; Viktor Zolotov, the head of the National Guard, or Vladimir Golokoltsev, the Minister of the Interior.