Ukraine has imposed economic sanctions on 119 Russian citizens and three Ukrainians

The list, cited by the Europa Press Agency, includes Ukrainian singer Irina Allegrova, TV presenter Zhanna Padova, singer Dmytro Bilan, presenter Dana Borisova and singer Oleksandr Pyunov.

The list also includes former Ukrainian footballer Anatoly Tymoshchuk, who coached Zenit football club in St. Petersburg after the Russian invasion, singer Larisa Dolina, actor Dmytro Tyushev, singer Victoria Dyneko, actor Dmytro Zaratyan or singer Philip Kirkorov.

According to Decree 4/2023, the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine to impose economic sanctions and other restrictions on these people was approved.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, will be responsible for overseeing and implementing these sanctions, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for informing the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other countries about economic sanctions and restrictions, so that they can apply similar measures.

In December, the Ukrainian president imposed economic sanctions on 13 denominations of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, some of whom were stripped of their nationality, a decision the Kremlin today characterized as “satanic” because it coincided with Orthodox Christmas.

Other Ukrainian religious were accused of treason, subversive activities or “spreading propaganda doctrines among believers”.