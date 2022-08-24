Ukraine. Dozens dead and injured in Russian attack on train station

“Chaplino’s station is our pain today. At this time, 22 people have died, five of them were burned in a car. An 11-year-old boy died, a Russian missile destroyed his house,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram platform.

The state president said that search and rescue operations will continue at the railway station.

“We will definitely make the invaders responsible for everything they have done. And we will expel the invaders from our land. All those whose lives were taken away by these enemies because of these invaders,” he said.

“Ukraine will live forever. It will grow stronger every day. (…) Eternal glory to all our warriors! Glory to our people! Glory to Ukraine”, Zelensky concluded in his message.

A few hours ago, the UN At a Security Council meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that at least 15 people were killed and about 50 wounded in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian train station.

“I was informed that a Russian missile attack was carried out on a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region (…). At least 15 people died and about 50 were injured,” Zelensky announced at the start of his address to the Security Council. Six months have passed since the UN meeting on Ukraine’s Independence Day and the simultaneous invasion launched by Russia. The initial balance published by Zelensky was later revised to 22 people.



According to Zelensky, who attended the meeting via video conference, the attack hit Chaplinov’s station, and four passenger carriages were set on fire.

Rescue teams are working. But, unfortunately, the death toll may rise further,” he asserted.

“This is how Russia is preparing for this UN Security Council meeting,” the Ukrainian president added.

Photos of the attack shared by the Ukrainian press showed carriages completely destroyed by fire and cars hit.

“We know Russia will launch a brutal and devastating attack on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Missile attack on Chaplino railway station, Dnipro kills at least 15 and injures 50. Another attack on railway hub in Shebedivka, Khmelnytskyi. Attack warnings continue in Kiev.” Maria Avdieva, an expert on international security and emerging security challenges, wrote on Twitter.

In his speech, Zelensky declared that “Russia has brought the entire world to the brink of a radiation catastrophe” and that “the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a fact” because of technical difficulties in getting his message across. turned into a battlefield”.

“Today our country celebrates Independence Day, and now everyone can see how much the world depends on our freedom,” said the head of state of Ukraine.

Before an audience of diplomatic representatives and senior UN officials, including the organization’s own Secretary Antonio Guterres, Zelensky proposed holding a future summit in Kiev in 2023 under UN auspices.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced nearly 13 million people — more than six million internally displaced and nearly seven million in neighboring countries — according to the latest UN data, sorting out this refugee crisis. Worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Across sectors from banking to energy and sports.

In a war that entered its 182nd day today, the U.N. It presented a confirmed 5,587 civilian deaths and 7,890 wounded, insisting that the true number was much higher and would only be known at the end of the conflict.