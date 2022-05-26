The Ukrainian MNE, Dmytro Kuleba, on Wednesday accused NATO of “doing nothing” to help Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. Guleba acknowledged that some members of the military were “helping”, but said that as far as NATO was concerned, “as an alliance, as an organization, it was completely marginalized without doing anything.”

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Ukrainian diplomat contradicted NATO’s ineffectiveness with the “revolutionary and pioneering” decisions of the European Union that “they did not even expect”.

At the outset of the conflict, Guleba stressed that “there was a general feeling that NATO was a powerful force and that the EU was only capable of expressing concerns at various levels.” But, he stressed, “war is always a test to unmask” and it revealed the strengths of a very weak organization and the weaknesses of a powerful military system. When condemning NATO, Guleba apologized, saying he was “surprised” that the world’s most powerful military power should allow itself to be threatened by Russia.

Russia condition the food outlet corridor

Russia on Wednesday proposed to build a humanitarian corridor for ships carrying grain and other food items to leave Ukraine, but in response demanded the removal of most of the sanctions imposed on the country due to the invasion. The Ukrainian MNE, Dmytro Kuleba, views the project as an attempt to intimidate the international community. The siege of Ukraine’s deep-sea ports in the Black Sea is in the wake of a global food crisis of every magnitude.

The Russian journalist accidentally revealed the motor status

Alexander Kotz, a Russian journalist close to the Kremlin, accidentally revealed that there was a makomotor service in the Donbass, allowing Ukrainian troops to remove it immediately. Coates was reported in Chevroletonetsk, and the 240mm 2S4 Tyulpan is the largest in the world, capable of firing 130kg of grenades at a distance of about ten kilometers. But ended up exposing the weapon from various angles and revealing its location. A day later, it was destroyed by a Ukrainian airstrike.