Ukraine: 16 people including interior minister killed in helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, 20 km from the capital Kiev, killing 16 people, including two children and Ukraine’s interior minister, officials said Wednesday, according to the national police.

“In total, 16 people died,” said Igor Klymenko, head of the national police, at a time when emergency teams were on the scene and the balance was still tentative. Among the dead were several senior Interior Ministry officials, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskyi and State Secretary Yuri Lubkovich, he said.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine, it is still too late to talk about the causes of the accident, and the investigation will be launched soon.

“The commission, comprising several aviation experts, will look into the reasons [do acidente]. “The investigation of the plane crash will take between 1 and 2 days,” said Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian government reports “18 deaths”. In a statement released, a representative of the Ukrainian government said it “regrets the tragic accident “At least 18 people were killed, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski,” he says.

“A great loss for the families of the victims. A great loss for the state. Among the dead are the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Yevan Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovich” , the information note sent via Telegram from the account.

Brovary was one of the cities set on fire at the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

*With AFP