Turkish president says Sweden and Finland will not join NATO “as long as Erdogan is president of Turkey” | War in Ukraine

The Turkish president has intensified his speech against the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, accusing both countries of not taking talks with Turkey seriously. “Our delegation’s conversations with the Swedish and Finnish delegations have not been as good as we expected,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Sunday.

Erdogan believes in welcoming the Kurds, who are affiliated with the two Nordic countries, especially Sweden, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the People’s Defense Forces (YPG). Harboring terrorists.

“They allow terrorists to roam freely on the streets of Stockholm and give them police protection,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.







Erdogan was particularly angry. According to the Turkish newspaper Harriet, One of the leaders of the PKK in an interview with Swedish public television this week. Salih told the Muslim SVT that he believed in Sweden and that the country would never recognize the YPG as a terrorist organization.

This is a testament to how serious the negotiations are for the Turkish president. “They are not honest. The past mistakes of countries that harbored and financed terrorists cannot be repeated, ”Erdogan said, referring to Greece’s withdrawal from NATO’s military presence in the late 1970s. Athens reversed the decision in 1980.

“It’s unusual and surprising that the head of state has such an opinion on the choice of interviewers from the independent press,” commented SVT editor Charlotte Freeborg. Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde chose to remain silent: “A series of diplomatic efforts are underway. We will not comment on this matter.

On Saturday, after meeting his Finnish envoy in Washington, US Secretary of State He was optimistic For a quick result. “There is a very strong consensus in NATO on the entry of Finland and Sweden, and I hope we will do this process soon,” said Anthony Blinken.