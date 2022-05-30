Top News

Turkish president says Sweden and Finland will not join NATO “as long as Erdogan is president of Turkey” | War in Ukraine

May 30, 2022
Arzu

The Turkish president has intensified his speech against the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, accusing both countries of not taking talks with Turkey seriously. “Our delegation’s conversations with the Swedish and Finnish delegations have not been as good as we expected,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Sunday.

