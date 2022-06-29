Turkey removes veto on Swedish and Finnish NATO members

This Tuesday, Turkey lifted its veto on the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.

The leaders of the three countries met ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that Turkey has lifted its veto on Sweden’s entry into the Finnish and Atlantic alliance following the signing of a memorandum “in response to Ankara’s concerns”.

“We have just finished a very constructive meeting with the President [da Turquia, Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, or President [da Finlândia, Sauli] Ninisto and the Prime Minister [da Suécia, Magdalena] I am pleased to announce that Anderson, Sweden and Finland have reached an agreement that will pave the way for them to join NATO, ”Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) spoke at a press conference at the Park de Expositions in Madrid, northeast of the Spanish capital, where the summit of the leaders of the Atlantic Alliance is taking place.

MADRNATO / POOL / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18, putting an end to the historic policy of neutrality.