Trump calls for Jan. 6 protest after “crazy” meeting at White House | America

July 13, 2022
Arzu

On December 18, 2020, four days after the United States Electoral College They have confirmed Joe Biden’s victory During the November 3 presidential election, then-US President Donald Trump met for six hours at the White House with a small group of supporters who wanted to take baseless allegations of electoral fraud to their final outcome. Shortly after that meeting, in the early morning hours of December 19, Trump took to Twitter, for the first time, to appeal to his supporters to join him in Washington DC on January 6, 2021: “Show up! , going crazy!”

