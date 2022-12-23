Three dead in central Paris shooting and clashes | France

A gunman opened fire in a central Paris neighborhood on Friday, killing at least three people and wounding two others. The shooter has been arrested by the authorities.

The French public ministry claims the 69-year-old Frenchman, already retired, is known to French authorities – he was already being investigated for a crime with racist motives a year ago, using a ship to attack a migrant camp. Confirmed in 2016.

Paris police have asked people to evacuate the area of ​​Rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement (administrative arrondissement) where the shooting occurred. A witness told French news agency AFP that at least seven or eight gunshots were fired, creating panic in the street.







General information



French Interior Minister Gérald Dormanin confirmed that the gunman had already been arrested and was in the custody of the authorities. Dharmanin went to the scene of the shooting on Friday afternoon.

During the minister’s press conference, members of the Kurdish community protesting at the site threw nails, stones and screws at police forces, who later fired teargas canisters at the demonstrators. At least 10 police officers were reportedly injured the world

Warning – very violent confrontations #Paris10 After departure @GDarmanin Speaking after the shooting of the Kurdish center. Injured policemen, tear gas and projectiles. pic.twitter.com/vsMPSx2ad3 — Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022



According to the world, two of the injured were taken to hospital in critical condition. The gunman opened fire near the Ahmad-Gaia Kurdish Cultural Center around 12:00 (11:00 in Portugal).

Shots were fired at a Kurdish community center located on Rue d’Enghien and at a restaurant and hairdresser opposite the center,” said Alexandra Cordebard, head of the administrative department.

The motive of the attack is unknown

Police do not know what led to the shooting at this time. The French public prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation into murder, premeditated murder and aggravated violent crimes and officials have promised to investigate whether racist motives were behind the shooting.

All three people who died in the shooting were members of the local Kurdish community, David Antik, a lawyer for the Kurdish center where the attack took place, confirmed to Reuters. The French government asked police to increase security for members of the country’s Kurdish community after the attack, Gerald Turman told reporters during a press conference.