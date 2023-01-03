Thousands paid their last respects to Benedict XVI

Thousands of faithful passed through St. Peter’s Basilica on the first day of the wake for Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95.

Monday morning began with a line of tributes to the Pope’s memorial. A heavy security apparatus was put in place to welcome the faithful and hundreds of journalists from around the world to cover Benedict XVI’s funeral scheduled for Thursday in Rome.

Until then, several cardinals and members of the Roman Curia are keeping an eye on the pope’s body, which is on display in St. Peter’s Basilica. The faithful enter quietly through the central corridor of the world’s largest Catholic temple.

According to AFP, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella of Italy, were the first to bid farewell to Benedict XVI.

The Vatican gendarmerie estimated that around 40,000 people would have gone to see the former pope’s body today.

The doors of the basilica are open to the public on Mondays from 9am to 7pm. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm local time. Access is free, the Vatican noted.

The body of the first German pontiff of the modern era was transferred to the basilica in a private ceremony at dawn from the small private chapel of the Mater Ecclesia monastery, where he had lived in the Vatican garden since his resignation in 2013. Vatican Press Office.

On Thursday, Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of the “faithful servant of the Gospel and the Church,” the “beloved” Benedict XVI, recalled Sunday’s New Year’s Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

*With AFP