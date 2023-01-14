“This is our most serious threat.” Wagner Group Official Conflict With Russian Defense Ministry – Observer

This was almost a declaration of (internal) war on the Russian Ministry of Defense and confirmed several theories about internal divisions within Russia’s military groups. After Russian forces reportedly captured the city of Soledar (which Ukraine disputes), Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, lamented that “victories continue to be stolen” from the mercenary organization. “Other unknowns are spoken of only to belittle Wagner’s merits.”

The message posted on Telegram this Friday did not have a recipient, but there is little doubt that it was intended for the Russian Defense Ministry, which highlighted “absolutely heroic and selfless actions” while celebrating the alleged victory in the city. Russian forces alone. Evgeny Prigozhin was not happy that the coaching staff, led by Sergei Shoigu, did not congratulate the Wagner Group’s actions. He launched an attack targeting what would become his greatest enemy in the Kremlin.

First, It should be clarified that the success of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Solidar offensive was attributed exclusively to his mercenaries. “It was taken only by the efforts of the fighters of the Wagner group. There was no need to offend the fighters by devaluing them,” said the head of the mercenary force, assuring that Russian troops had no role in the attack on the local. In response to criticism, the Russian Defense Ministry ended up correcting the error. “The operation was successfully carried out by brave actions and the volunteers of the private military company Wagner’s Volunteer Assault Units”.

