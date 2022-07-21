There is an agreement to block grain exports at Ukrainian ports. Will be signed this Friday – current affairs

Grain export agreement signing event attended by the President [turco] It will be signed at Dolmabahçe Palace tomorrow at 4:30 pm with the participation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ukraine and Russia.

Istanbul hosted a meeting of military experts from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey last week to try to curb Russian and Ukrainian grain exports and avoid a global food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

The announcement of the deal came a day after Russia’s top diplomat said the organization was pushing with the UN to reach a deal to ease agricultural exports from Western sanctions-hit Russia in exchange for a ban on Ukrainian grain. to war

“We sent it yesterday [terça-feira] A signal to the (UN) Secretary General, here is your initiative, let’s decide on the Ukrainians and then on the Russians,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made the same request.

“We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but on the basis of the removal of all restrictions on the air delivery of the export of Russian grain”, indicated the Russian head of state in statements after the so-called meeting in Astana. A meeting of Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in Tehran last Tuesday.

Figures presented by international media indicate that more than 20 million tons of grain and sunflower seeds have been blocked in Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

According to the British magazine The Economist, Ukraine and Russia supply 28% of the world’s wheat, 29% of barley, 15% of corn, and 75% of sunflower oil.

Russian grain and fertilizer exports have been affected by Western sanctions on Russian logistics and financial chains.

Russia is a major fertilizer exporter. In 2021, the country was the world’s leading exporter of nitrogen fertilizers and the second largest supplier of potassium and phosphorus fertilizers.