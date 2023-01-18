The world’s oldest person has died

No official body awards such as Dean’s, but experts agree that Sister Andre, born in 1904, is the oldest person ever to have lived.

Lucille Rondon, the French nun known as Sister André, who has been leader of humanity since April 2022, died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 118 at her nursing home in Toulon, southern France. .

“Died at 02:00 [01:00 em Lisboa]. The sadness was great, but she wanted, wanted to join her beloved brother. For her, it was a liberation”, explained David Davella, responsible for communications at Saint-Catherine-Labouré, the residential institution for the elderly where she lived.

The Guinness Book of World Records also recorded the record on April 25, after Japanese Ken Tanaka died at the age of 119.

Sister Andre did not hide a certain weariness over the years. In January 2022, he told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that he wanted to “retire” but “the good Lord didn’t listen”.

Wheelchair-bound and blind, Sister André, born Lucille Rondon in Ales in the south of France on February 11, 1904, lamented the loss of part of her physical abilities.

“They say work kills. For me, work was what kept me alive, I worked until I was 108”, he said in April 2022, after becoming dean of French and Europeans, and dean of humanity.