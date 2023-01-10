The Vatican has reopened an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

The Vatican said Monday it has reopened an investigation into the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican official’s 15-year-old daughter, months after a new Netflix documentary raised new suspicions.

The reopening of the investigation into Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance comes weeks after the young woman’s family asked the Italian parliament to lay the blame.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni explained that Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Titti had opened a case into Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance based on “requests made by the family in various places”.

Laura Skro, the Orlandi family’s lawyer, recalled that she had no official confirmation and that the last Vatican record of the case occurred in 2019.

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a lay servant of the Holy See, disappeared on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family in the Vatican to attend classes at the music school she attended in Rome.

Since then, several stories have been put forward to explain Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance, including sex trafficking or blackmail against then-Pope John Paul II.

A new theory emerged in a Netflix documentary titled “Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” which premiered in October, in which a childhood friend of Emanuela’s claims she was sexually abused inside the Vatican just days before she disappeared. “Someone close to the Pope.