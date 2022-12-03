The “treacherous wave” killed passengers and injured four others

UOne person died and four others were injured when a giant wave hit a cruise ship during a storm in Antarctica on Wednesday.

According to cruise company Viking Polaris, quoted by CBS News this Friday, the ship was en route to Ushuaia, Argentina — the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctica — when there was “an incident with a rogue wave.”

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of a passenger following this incident,” lamented Viking Polaris, which shared its “deepest condolences” with the victim’s family.

Four other tourists suffered life-threatening injuries and were treated on board, the airline said.

Passenger Suzie Gooding, who spoke to WRAL-TV, said the impact of the wave was “shocking” and that passengers wondered if they had been hit by an “iceberg.”

“Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit us, and it was so sudden,” Gooding said, “that nobody knew if they could prepare the equipment to abandon ship.”

Viking Polaris said it was “investigating the facts surrounding the incident”.

Also read: Madeira voted “Europe’s best travel destination”.