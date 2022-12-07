The Taliban carried out the first public execution in Afghanistan since returning to power

Last month, Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges to fully implement aspects of Islamic law such as public executions, stoning, flogging and amputation.

Authorities have held several public floggings since then, but Wednesday’s execution took place in Farah, the capital of the province of the same name in western Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Taliban, the hanged man was named Tajmeer and lived in Herat province.

“The Supreme Court is instructed to use this order of Qizas during public meetings of residents,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Islamic law.

Qizas is an Islamic principle similar to the law of retribution, which consists of inflicting damages on the wrongdoer equal to the damage he has caused.

It is not clear how the execution was carried out. The Taliban said in the statement that the man confessed to the crime.

During their first term in Afghanistan (1996–2001), the Taliban routinely administered public corporal punishment, including floggings and executions, in Kabul’s National Stadium.

When they returned to power, Islamic fundamentalists promised that such measures would no longer be used, although they enforced increasingly strict restrictions, especially on women who were gradually excluded from public life.

In Afghanistan at this time, women cannot travel without a male family member and must wear a full veil, preferably a burdha, in public.

The Taliban have also closed primary schools for girls in most provinces.

Mujahid said on Wednesday the case was examined by a series of courts before reaching the Supreme Court.

“This case has been thoroughly investigated,” he said in the statement. “In the end, the killer was ordered to use Sharia law to retaliate.”

Akundzada rules by decree in Kandahar, the city where the movement was born. The report noted that a dozen court officials and Taliban representatives were executed.