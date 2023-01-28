The situation is “extremely serious” in Buckmut and Wuhleder – Observer

Sika Here Our live blog from the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the situation on the frontline in the Donetsk region, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar, was “very serious”, marked by ongoing “intense” fighting. “The invaders not only attacked our positions but They systematically destroy the towns and villages around them“, highlighted the Ukrainian head of state in his routine Speech He addressed the nation daily.

According to Zelensky, the Russian army has “no means of destruction”, artillery, aircraft or missiles. “This can only be stopped by force,” he warned, once again praising the bravery of his soldiers fighting in the region. In Wuhleder, a mining town of 15,000 people before the Russian invasion, 150 kilometers from Pakmut, “brutal” fighting continues.

According to a pro-Russian official in Donetsk’s eastern region, Russian troops were “installed [presença] In the south-east and east of the city”. Ukrainian military spokesman for the eastern zone, Serhii Serevaty, confirmed “heavy fighting” while assuring that the Russians had been driven out.

