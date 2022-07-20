The servant receives 3,500 euros in Jesus name





































Luck knocks when we least expect it, especially when the ‘messenger’ is Jesus. This month, a waitress in the US state of Scranton, Pennsylvania, received about 3,500 euros from a customer.

Lucky Mariana Lambert was shocked when she realized that her tip was not a mistake and that it reached the coffers of Alfredo’s pizzeria chain.

“We swiped the card and it worked. We got a copy of their ID. The customers left waiting to see if everything was OK. It was real,” Marianna Lambert told local TV station WNEP.

The tip was given in relation to the bill of about 15 euros, so the bonus for the service was almost 231 times the final price of the bill.

The store manager also said he contacted the customer to make sure he was aware of the large tip he gave. A generous customer made it clear that this was part of the move “Tips for Jesus” movementwhose phrase he wrote on his receipt from the pizzeria.

For Marianna Lambert, the customer’s gesture meant a lot, and she was more at ease financially, with the possibility of paying bills and even going on vacation with her family.

A server walked into her manager’s office in tears after a customer said she would tip $3,000 on her $13.25 bill. The manager went outside to collect additional ID and inquire about the check with “tips for Jesus” written on it.https://t.co/ca5mSme1AT — Josh Roe NC9 (@joshroe) July 14, 2022