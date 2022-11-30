The Russian defense minister says more than 300,000 mobilized soldiers have already been trained

According to the Russian minister, many of those mobilized were volunteers or conscripts, and about 8,000 were trained “to handle combat vehicles and tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft defense systems” at training centers organized by the armed forces.

Shoigu added that about 3,000 instructors are engaged in combat training for “new military formations” in more than a hundred camps distributed between Russia and Belarus.

The partial mobilization of Russian citizens was announced in Vladimir Putin’s message to the country on September 21, in which he explained the need to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement was later backed up by the Defense Minister, who said at the time that the move would involve 300,000 men and would come into effect immediately.

That same day, flights out of Russia were full and ticket prices skyrocketed, and a series of street protests soon followed, with thousands of people arrested.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year, plunging Europe into what is considered the worst security crisis since World War II (1939-1945).