The Portuguese economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year GDP

July 29, 2022
Arzu

After a year of continuous recovery and a very strong performance in the first three months of the year, the Portuguese economy felt the effect of the war in Ukraine and, in a counter-cycle with the Eurozone, retreated in the second quarter. A negative change in GDP of 0.2%. However, the possibility of the growth rate still exceeding 6% in 2022 compared to 2021 is not ruled out.

