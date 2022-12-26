The man who tried to blow up a fuel truck at Brasilia airport had a cache of weapons at home

After the inauguration of Lula da Silva (current minister Anderson Torres, like everyone else in the government, assumed his duties on January 1, pressured by the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino. Jair Bolsonaro simply disappeared), Brazil’s Civil Police (Judiciary) Saturday night A man who tried to blow up a truck filled with jet fuel at the airport in Brazil’s federal capital city was arrested on Christmas Eve. . The man who admitted his intention to carry out a terrorist attack with unimaginable consequences is Jorge Washington de Oliveira Sosa, 54 and a fanatical follower of Jair Bolsonaro.

In the apartment where Bolsonaro has lived since his defeat by Lula da Silva on October 30, where he was arrested, police found a veritable cache of weapons, including two military-grade rifles, a rifle, a revolver and more than a thousand pieces of ammunition. Ammunition of various capacities. Robson Candido, director general of police in Brasilia, provided the information and said the prisoner considered the political meaning of the attack he attempted to carry out arbitrary and that it was not just the driver of the fuel truck. George attached a pump and when he arrived he realized something strange was attached to the vehicle and called the police.

According to Robson, George planned the tragedy, saying that if the truck exploded while refueling a plane full of passengers it could have killed hundreds of people, he and other extremists wanted to call attention to what he called a hoax. Presidential election that gave victory to Lula da Silva. He argues that Jair Bolsonaro, despite being defeated in Brazil’s presidential election, remains president, and he imagines that he will have the armed forces intervene and seize power, provoking a tragedy of grand proportions. In office indefinitely.

George Washington was a garment entrepreneur in the city of Santarem in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, and he moved to Brasilia after Bolsonaro’s defeat. He rented an arrested apartment in Brasilia and during the day reinforced a group of militants camped near military headquarters demanding military intervention to keep Bolsonaro in power.

According to the information of the General Director of Police, with the seized weapons, the prisoner traveled in his own car from Santarem to Brasilia, but tried to fuel the strong explosives, usually used in gold mines and quarries. The truck exploded. , was later sent to him, meaning other people were involved in the attempted attack. Jair Bolsonaro, who has been keeping his vow of silence since the referendum defeat, has not commented on an ally’s attempted terror attack, but he did not speak through the coup encampment around his headquarters on Saturday afternoon. Without anyone, he parked the vehicle for a few seconds near the militants, which was understood as a show of support and encouragement.