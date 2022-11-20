The government condemned the GNR for sending troops to Iraq without insurance

The court ordered 89,000 euros to cover the disability. In question post-traumatic stress resulting from war and non-property damage.

In 2004, a GNR soldier from Prague who served in Iraq was ordered to pay €89,438.86 in court by the Portuguese government and deemed incapable of full service due to war-related trauma. The government is obligated by law to insure the military, but it doesn’t. He said the army had asked for compensation after the deadline, but he would have to pay.

The decision by the Central Administrative Court of the North (TCAN) was the result of an appeal filed by the army after the Administrative and Financial Court (TAF) in Prague refused to grant him compensation. In a judgment consulted by JN, TCAN reports that “between November 12, 2003 and March 11, 2004, the GNR was deployed in Iraq, coordinating the sub-committee of the South-East Multinational Division (MND-SE). Structure of Peacekeeping and Security Operations”. He then fell ill, was admitted to a health unit in 2006, and then recovered at home.