The FBI is searching Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Today at 00:11, updated at 00:28

The FBI launched a large-scale operation at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida development, where the former US president moved after leaving the White House.

“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is now besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. None of this has happened to the President. of the United States”, Donald Trump, this Monday night, in the United States. In a statement quoted by the news media, the police disclosed the action.

Mar-a-Lago development in Palm Beach, Florida Photo: AFP

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Neither Donald Trump nor the FBI or the US Federal Police clarified why authorities were enforcing the court order. The former president took advantage of the revelation of police action to accuse Democrats of using the judiciary to persecute him, saying such action would only happen in a “third world country”. Comparing the case to the Watergate scandal, Donald Trump said: “They broke my security too.

According to the “New York Times,” citing two people familiar with the process, the investigation will focus on items taken to Florida after leaving the White House, including pages of classified documents. Trump was forced to return 15 boxes of items requested by the National Archives.

Donald Trump Photo: AFP

The United States is going through a critical moment in the investigation into the capitol invasion and Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in office for allegedly rigging the presidential election. In recent days, some of the government members closest to the former president have been called to testify about interference in the transfer of power.