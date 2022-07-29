The deaths of the sisters, who were discovered a month later in Sydney, remain a mystery

A The deaths of two sisters from Saudi Arabia have shocked Australia. Azra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their Sydney apartment, a month after their deaths.

Authorities, who found the sisters following a request for a welfare check on July 7, believe Amal and Azra died in early May. However, despite investigations, the cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

According to local newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, the sisters may have arrived in Australia in 2017 and applied for asylum.

The same medium indicates that there will be signs that something is happening in the lives of Amal and Azra, who act “like two sparrows, scared of something”.

Late last year, the sisters reported to the condominium that they suspected someone was interfering with their food delivery, although surveillance cameras showed no evidence.

A plumber who visited the apartment deemed the sisters “mysterious,” and given the youth’s nervousness, those in charge of the condominium alerted authorities without concern.

“They don’t want to open the door; They don’t want any kind of dialogue,” he added.

In 2018, Azra reportedly filed a domestic violence complaint, although it was withdrawn, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Officials in the state of New South Wales are appealing for the public’s help, promising that “any information” will help solve the case.

