The American Civil War and the New Reich: Medvedev’s 10 Predictions for 2023

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made 10 unexpected predictions for 2023, including civil war in the United States and independence for California and Texas.

Russia’s deputy head of the Security Council expects a war between France and Germany, and the United Kingdom rejoining the EU, which will “collapse”.

The former president, who was named “number two” by the Russian Military-Industrial Commission in the list of predictions for 2023, expects an increase in oil prices to 140 euros per barrel.

Although there is no election next year, it says Elon Musk will be the next US president.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has been vocal about his comments, accusing Kiev of “blatant genocide”.

Political expert Vladimir Bastukov, quoted by Reuters, said Medvedev’s new public persona seems to have pleased his “boss” Vladimir Putin.

“Medvedev’s Telegram posts found at least one reader, indeed an admirer: Putin,” wrote Bastukov, a professor of political science at University College London.

A list of Medvedev’s predictions:

⇢ Oil prices will rise to US$150 (around €140) per barrel and gas prices will reach US$5,000 (around €4,700) per thousand cubic meters;

⇢ The United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union;

⇢ The EU will collapse after the UK returns and the Euro will remain the EU’s official currency;

⇢ Poland and Hungary would occupy the western parts of the “old” Ukraine;

⇢ The 4th Reich would be created, consisting of Germany and “its satellites”, i.e. Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Republic of Kiev and others;

⇢ War breaks out between France and the 4th Reich. In the process Europe will be divided and Poland will be divided;

⇢ Northern Ireland secedes from the United Kingdom and joins the Republic of Ireland;

⇢ The United States would enter the Civil War, and as a result, California and Texas would become independent. Texas and Mexico would form allies. Elon Musk would win presidential elections in several states that, after the Civil War ended, would be handed to the Republican Party;

⇢ All major stock markets and financial activities will move out of America and Europe and into Asia;

⇢ Collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary management system, leading to the collapse of the IMF and the World Bank. The euro and dollar will no longer be in circulation as global reserve currencies and will be replaced by digital currencies.