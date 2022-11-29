Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Who was the absolute monarch of Qatar with three wives and 13 children





































Nothing else was said for weeks. The 2022 soccer World Cup kicked off last Sunday in Qatar, the first time it has been held in the Middle East, opening its doors to an Arab country – mostly Muslim. For this reason, as expected, its customs and laws have created a debate about the relevance of the country (mainly in the Western world), taking into account the lack of respect for human rights: for example, the health conditions and lack of security for stadium workers – which has already caused more than 6500 deaths – and for women and gays. No rights.

Amidst the rain of criticism is a name Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. But who is this 42-year-old Aamir? What is your family history? How does the richest man live in one of the richest countries on the planet (his fortune is estimated to be five times that of Queen Elizabeth II)?

In the last decade, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has returned precisely to promoting sport, with the aim of raising the international profile of Qatar, an emirate that has had an absolute monarchy since the mid-nineteenth century. , the ruling family is the Al Thani family.

It was a poor country in the past. However, thanks to its large oil and gas reserves, it is now a world power with 2.8 million people, whose government provides medical aid and free schools. Described as the “problem child” of the Persian Gulf countries, 90% of the population is foreign and migrant workers, mostly from India, Bangladesh and Nepal, live in precarious conditions with low wages and working and living conditions. Inhumane living – migrants have been observed in reports made in rented quarters for the work of the Maidans. On the other hand, homosexuality is prohibited in the country, as are kisses and hugs (regardless of whether it is between a man and a woman) as expressions of affection in public places. Women also have no rights in Qatar. But, despite all this, this world championship is already considered the most expensive in all history.

Who was Tamim bin Hamad?

Tamim bin Hamad, the fourth son of the previous leader, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, is the ninth of his dynasty and the first emir of Qatar in four generations not to be overthrown by a coup. When his father abdicated in 2013, the sheikh was just 33 years old and became the youngest leader in the entire Middle East, with a fortune estimated at 450,000 billion euros (five times that of the kingdom’s king). United Kingdom, Charles III) – The line of succession to the throne of the country is determined by express appointments within the extended royal family of Al Thani. Currently, none of the Emir’s 13 children have reached adulthood, so the current Emir has yet to appoint a successor.

The leader was born on June 3, 1980 in the country’s capital city of Doha and was the son of Musa bint Nasser Al-Misnet, the second of his father’s three wives. The United Kingdom was the chosen destination for his educational path: he began his international studies at Sherborne High School in Dorset and later entered Harrow School in London. Thanks to these years, he has a perfect command of the English language – in addition to being fluent in French – which allows him to participate in international meetings without an interpreter.

Currently, Tamim bin Hamad has three wives. . She shares his passion for sports with him, acting as the first lady on international tours (Al Thani has been involved in various initiatives to support female athletes in the country).

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, little is known about the other two women of the emir, except for the beauty of the last woman, the daughter of the former prime minister of the second emirate. However, it is known that between 2006 and 2020, 13 children – seven boys and six girls – were born from three marriages. Family spends summer vacation together. In 2016, they arrived in Galvia with the 133-meter yacht Al Mirgab, and this summer they saw another Al Lusail – 500 million euros – on exclusive Porto portals. The yacht has not gone unnoticed in Malaga and the rest of the Costa del Sol.

According to the same newspaper, there are already many controversies, at least among their eldest children. The brothers are constantly in conflict with each other to fight for a place in the family line and succession to the throne.

A fortune

It’s no news to anyone that the Al Thani dynasty’s power and wealth comes from its absolute control over the vast oil and gas reserves in Qatar – the royal family’s wealth is estimated at €2,000 million. Investments around the world allow Emir Tamim to enjoy generally excellent relations with the West. If the owner of the Paris Saint-Germain football club and the Al Jazeera TV station was already considered one of the richest people in the world, this year, Russia “turned off the gas tap” to Europe, he became even more so. Desirable, all world leaders want to meet you. As the king’s main investments, it is known that it is part of the shareholder structure of Barclays Bank in London, British Airways, Volkswagen, Harrods and the Spanish El Corte Ingles. It is also a partner of luxury hotels such as Ritz and The Savoy, one of the most famous hotels in the world. According to various international rankings, currently, Amir’s personal assets are estimated to be between 2,100 and 2,500 million euros.

According to the same publication, his business network, which spans the globe, includes Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where he owns the Intercontinental and Renaissance hotels. As of 2020, Qatar’s royal family also owned the Port Darrago concessionaire in Targona through the Qatari Tire Fund. After his official visit to Spain, he was said to promote investments such as the Torre del Puerto de Málaga.

In the world of football, in recent years, thanks to the royal family’s substantial investments in sports equipment and sponsorship, many world events have been or will be held in the country. Qatar hosted the Athletics World Championships in 2019, opened the World Cup on November 20 and will host the World Swimming Championships in 2024.

In addition, the extended royal family consists of around 3,000 people, while others claim nearly 6,000, and sources say that they alone receive 70% of the benefits from oil and gas wells.