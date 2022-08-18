Strong storms kill 13 in Italy, France and Austria – News

On the French island of Corsica, winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour in some areas left about 45,000 homes without power and six people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed when a tree fell on a campsite in the coastal town. Sakon and a 72-year-old woman in Gogia when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her car.

The bodies of a 62-year-old fisherman and a boatman were also found.

French Interior Minister Gérald Dormanin went to the island to find out what happened, which left dozens injured, 12 of whom were hospitalized.

In Italy’s Tuscany region, two people were killed when trees collided in the city of Lucca and near Carrara.

In the Veneto region of Venice, castes tore pieces of brick from San Marco’s bell tower in front of the cathedral, forcing tourists to evacuate the building, which was cordoned off. High winds knocked over chairs and tables in St. Mark’s Square and elsewhere and dragged beach chairs along the Lido.

Due to the bad weather, Tuscany and Veneto declared a state of emergency.

In northern Italy, in contrast to the south, where temperatures reached 43°C, an overnight storm led to the closure of a railway line southeast of Genoa, with strong winds dragging coastal structures onto the tracks. , damaged electrical circuits.

Walnut-sized hailstones smashed windows in homes and damaged gardens and orchards in the Liguria region.

In Austria, which is facing a heat wave, the storm killed 5 people, including two children, and injured dozens.

According to the Austrian news agency APA, three people died after a tree fell in the state of Lower Austria. Two children aged five and eight died in similar circumstances near a small lake in Carinthia.