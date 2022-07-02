Top News

Soup Borscht: UNESCO designates Ukrainian “borscht” as an endangered tradition. Blames “Nazism”, Russia | UNESCO

July 2, 2022
Beets, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, meat and sour cream are some of the ingredients of this new weapon of war. Product culture Borscht Ukraine was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List this Friday as in need of urgent protection. The decision of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was announced by that body, and the committee consists of representatives of the signatory states of the UNESCO Convention.

