Soup Borscht: UNESCO designates Ukrainian “borscht” as an endangered tradition. Blames “Nazism”, Russia | UNESCO

Beets, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, meat and sour cream are some of the ingredients of this new weapon of war. Product culture Borscht Ukraine was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List this Friday as in need of urgent protection. The decision of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was announced by that body, and the committee consists of representatives of the signatory states of the UNESCO Convention.

“Oh Borscht Ukrainian – national version Borscht Or beetroot soup, which is consumed in many countries in the region – an integral part of family and community life in Ukraine”. It stands out In the report. “Cultural festivals and events are dedicated to it,” he emphasizes, adding, “In 2020, it was included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine and is expected to be considered for inscription in the representative list in the 2023 cycle. Committee”. With Ukraine asking the group’s member states to “accelerate the analysis” of the SOUP candidate, the reason for the acceleration of the process was “the ongoing war and its negative impact on this tradition”.

The press release stated that the decision now taken regarding Ukraine “completes UNESCO’s action”. “Since the start of the war,” it noted, “the organization has carried out a series of emergency measures in the fields of culture and education, as well as in the protection of journalists.” “According to the mandate of UNESCO”, it is underlined.

Ukrainian candidate Borscht Before the Russian invasion begins, it should be noted: it was sent in 2021, but in April a new request was made to add to the dangerous tradition. UNESCO’s decision was greeted with joy in Ukraine and was a symbolic, albeit symbolic, victory in the war(s) with Russia. “Ukraine will win the war Borscht, as well as this war,” commented Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkatchenko. Just pay attention Hashtags Used by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emin Jeeper, In a publication On your Facebook, to understand the general feeling here: #Victory #UNESCO #Borscht.







Russia, as expected, has sprinkled harsh words with sarcasm to comment on the event. “It may be a general one, in that each city, each region, each owner prepares in their own way, but they [ucranianos] Don’t want to do it, either It is racism, Nazism, extremism in all its forms”, criticized Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, quoted by Lusa.

“Hummus and rice pilaf are recognized as national dishes in many countries,” Zakharova continued, “but ‘Ukrainization’ applies to everything. What’s next? Will pigs be recognized as a Ukrainian national product?” Zakharova joked In the social network Telegram.

Made from beets and meat, Borscht A traditional soup widely used not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia.

A representative of the Evaluation Committee, justifying UNESCO’s decision Document Ukrainian artist Pier Luigi Petrillo says, “The existence of this soup is not a threat, but a human and living tradition Borscht It is in immediate danger, as armed conflicts, particularly the forced displacement of communities, seriously affect people’s ability to practice and transmit their intangible cultural heritage.







“People can no longer prepare or grow the local vegetables they need to prepare Borscht”, Petrillo commented, adding: “They can’t even get together to prepare Borscht, which questions social and cultural aspects. Therefore, this element is at risk of spreading.

Inscription on the List of Heritage in Danger and requiring emergency conservation measures “helps interested parties”, explains UNESCO, “to mobilize international cooperation and assistance to formulate and implement a specific conservation action plan.

It should be noted that in the official UNESCO report, Russia was never mentioned. It is also recalled that in the given hierarchy, the term “inscription of an organ” in this list “does not imply exclusivity or ownership” of the “heritage in question”. Borscht.

oh Document Khulambu contends that there is a record of the first mention of the nomination Borscht In Ukraine in 1548, a traveler near Kiev, written by a German businessman, traveled from Lviv to Moscow via Kiev. On October 17th of that year, a traveler named Gruneweg made the entry in his diary Borscht He who ate by the river… The Porshchivka River, the present Porshakovka River, gave its name to the western suburbs of Kiev. For Ukraine, It was Ukrainian immigrants who spread the soup around the world. This information appears in one of the featured articles in the Ukrainian tourism magazine YT, dated 2021. Last at FIL in Lisbon, last March, where the country was the special guest (already at war). “We will not give Borscht To Anyone” is the title of the article.