Son of drug lord “El Chapo” Guzmán arrested in Mexico – News

Following the capture of Ovidio Guzmán in Sinaloa state, the Mexican armed forces transferred the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the capital and placed him in the custody of the Federal Public Ministry, National Defense Secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval said. , at a press conference.

“The prisoner was transferred to the facilities of the prosecutor’s office, which specializes in organized crime, to be with the federal public prosecutor and to determine his legal situation,” he added, without elaborating on the charges or answering reporters’ questions.

Sandoval described the arrests early today as the result of a six-month operation involving elements of the National Army, National Guard and other security agencies.

Ovidio is the leader of the Los Menors faction, which is linked to the Pacific Cartel, which creates violence in four states and the country’s northwest region, he added.

The Mexican military admitted to 19 roadblocks and armed attacks following the arrests, including at Culiacan Airport and Air Force One 10.

A series of acts of violence also erupted in cities such as Culiacán, Mazatlán and Los Mochis, with school and government activities canceled and authorities asking people to stay in their homes.

Ovidio Guzmán López, “El Radon”, along with his brother Joaquín Guzmán López, have been charged in the United States in the criminal association of illegal drugs.

According to US authorities, the brothers conspired from 2008 to 2018 to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis into the US from Mexico and other parts of the world.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison in the United States.